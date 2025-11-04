iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Sold by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after buying an additional 2,290,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,584,000 after buying an additional 815,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,041,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 485,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $84.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

