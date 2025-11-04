Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $287.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.22. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $311.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.