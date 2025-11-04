Sheridan Capital Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

Sheridan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEI opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

