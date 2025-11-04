DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND Position Raised by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 387.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,767 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBND. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

