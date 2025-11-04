Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4%

CRM opened at $261.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average is $258.25. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,567,632.20. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,385,933 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

