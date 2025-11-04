Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.41. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $280.35.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.18.

In other news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,230. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

