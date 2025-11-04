CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,443,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in CocaCola by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

