Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

