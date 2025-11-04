Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

