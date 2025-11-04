Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.