Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

