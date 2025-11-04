Sheridan Capital Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Sheridan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 102,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 56,494 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 104,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 66,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

