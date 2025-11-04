Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Forecast for WTW FY2025 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now anticipates that the company will earn $16.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.61. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $292.97 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

