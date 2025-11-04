Sheridan Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,746 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,072,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

