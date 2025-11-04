Partners Group Holding AG Sells 4,642,407 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642,407 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in NU were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 7,571.8% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,647 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,690,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.