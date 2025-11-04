Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,488 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,488 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

