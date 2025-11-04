Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 184.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 578.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

