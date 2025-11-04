Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,714.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 223.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

