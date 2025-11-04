Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.