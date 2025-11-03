Royal Gold (RGLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGLD stock opened at $174.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.36. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $130.67 and a 12-month high of $209.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after buying an additional 106,965 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 43.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,206 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 111,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

