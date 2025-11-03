Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,430,000 after acquiring an additional 517,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $74.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

