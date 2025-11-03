Fortuna Mining (FSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2337 per share and revenue of $242.1890 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%.The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortuna Mining alerts:

Fortuna Mining Stock Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fortuna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortuna Mining by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Mining by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 19.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Mining by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Mining from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSM

About Fortuna Mining

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.