Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,074 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $321.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.10. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

