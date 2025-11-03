Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $220.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.20 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

