Morpho Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Morpho token can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpho has a market capitalization of $214.02 million and approximately $49.80 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpho has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpho

Morpho’s launch date was November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official message board for Morpho is morpho.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 355,426,969.21186342 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.95234461 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $39,539,525.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

