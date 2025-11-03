K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165,405 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 15,182,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,749,000 after buying an additional 237,784 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,607,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,619,000 after buying an additional 1,407,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,238,000 after buying an additional 337,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,496,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 332,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,450,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 28,830 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $16.11 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

