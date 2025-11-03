Astra Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

