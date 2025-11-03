Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance
NYSE RY opened at $146.45 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.
Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.
Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
