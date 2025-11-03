Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $146.45 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank Of Canada

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 178.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth $257,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth $45,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.