Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,555 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,377,000 after purchasing an additional 221,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $448.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.55. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

