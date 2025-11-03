Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $926.6460 million for the quarter.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -806.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.22.
Lundin Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
