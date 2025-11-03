Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $926.6460 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -806.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.22.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.