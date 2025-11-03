45,000 Shares in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.36% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 900.8% in the second quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 144,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,841,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TATT opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $527.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

