Astra Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,715 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $43.61.
About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
