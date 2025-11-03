Financial Survey: Aimei Health Technology (AFJK) versus Its Competitors

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aimei Health Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aimei Health Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -95.88% 3.06% Aimei Health Technology Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A $2.55 million 49.87 Aimei Health Technology Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 94.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aimei Health Technology. Aimei Health Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aimei Health Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aimei Health Technology Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 44.34%. Given Aimei Health Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aimei Health Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.07, meaning that their average share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology competitors beat Aimei Health Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aimei Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.