Kaltura (KLTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.0050) per share and revenue of $43.2690 million for the quarter. Kaltura has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.55 on Monday. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.25.

In other Kaltura news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 18,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $28,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,423,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,233.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

