RyuJin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.29 Million (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, RyuJin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RyuJin has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $31.58 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RyuJin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RyuJin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,238.83 or 0.99474294 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RyuJin

RyuJin launched on February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for RyuJin is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official message board is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth.

Buying and Selling RyuJin

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0.00000001 USD and is up 7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $28,656.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RyuJin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RyuJin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RyuJin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.