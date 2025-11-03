Astra Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after buying an additional 247,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 286,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 197,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 170,680 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

Free Report

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

