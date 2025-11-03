Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Acquires $84,060.00 in Stock

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,048,361.83. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concentrix Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 39.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Concentrix by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.