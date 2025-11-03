Legacy Token Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges (LGCT)

Legacy Token (LGCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Legacy Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges. Legacy Token has a total market capitalization of $275.07 million and $5.70 million worth of Legacy Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Legacy Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Legacy Token Token Profile

Legacy Token’s launch date was January 7th, 2025. Legacy Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,335,874 tokens. The official website for Legacy Token is www.legacynetwork.io. The official message board for Legacy Token is blog.legacynetwork.io. The Reddit community for Legacy Token is https://reddit.com/r/legacynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Legacy Token’s official Twitter account is @legacynetworkio.

Buying and Selling Legacy Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Legacy Token (LGCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Legacy Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 106,139,448.5 in circulation. The last known price of Legacy Token is 1.8264232 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,197,061.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.legacynetwork.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legacy Token directly using U.S. dollars.

