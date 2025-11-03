Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 28.7% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $3,542,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 6.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $50.34 on Monday. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

