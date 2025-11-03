K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.37 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,572,000 after purchasing an additional 364,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $119.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

