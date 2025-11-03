State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $629.51 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $637.89 and a 200-day moving average of $569.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.