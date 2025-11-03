State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 474,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $256.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.77.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

