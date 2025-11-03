iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,525 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after buying an additional 177,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

