K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 27,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 103,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 796,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 409,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $39.81 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Suncor Energy



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

