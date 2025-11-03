K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $885,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2%

GDX stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.