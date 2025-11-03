Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,982 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

