Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $44.01 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.