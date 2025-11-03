BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,958 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF $FNDB

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,958 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $456,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

