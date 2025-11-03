Head to Head Analysis: Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -8.31% N/A -5.01% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intergroup 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intergroup and Hongkong Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intergroup has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intergroup and Hongkong Land”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $64.38 million 1.22 -$5.35 million ($2.47) -14.81 Hongkong Land $2.00 billion 6.64 -$1.38 billion N/A N/A

Intergroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Summary

Intergroup beats Hongkong Land on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

