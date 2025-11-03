5,747 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT Acquired by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 243.8% in the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 947,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 672,237 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 203,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,192,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UOCT opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

